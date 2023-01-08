PLOVER — Richard A. Hagen, 71, passed away in his sleep in his Plover, Wisconsin, home on the morning of Dec. 29, 2022, after battling health issues for several months. Richard was born on Oct. 15, 1951, in La Crosse to Donald and Angie (Clements) Hagen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church in Coon Valley. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.