Richard A. Hagen

Richard A. Hagen, 71, formerly of Chaseburg, passed away in his sleep in his Plover, Wisconsin home on the morning of December 29, 2022, after battling health issues for several months.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church in Coon Valley, Wisconsin. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Visit selandsfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to leave a condolence.

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Highland Church, 700 Hoover Avenue, Plover, WI 54467.

In lieu of thank you's, the family will be making a donation to Rick's favorite charity.