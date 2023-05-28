WEST SALEM — Richard A. Marking, 87, of West Salem, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
WEST SALEM — Richard A. Marking, 87, of West Salem, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.