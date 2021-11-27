SPARTA-Richard A. “Rich” Huber, 48, of Sparta, died on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. He was born in Janesville, WI on June 18, 1973 to Gerald and Lois (Huber) Leaird.
Rich was known to be quite the handyman. He was a very accomplished carpenter, often creating wonderful pieces of furniture. Rich was also a mechanic, electrician and plumber. A jack of all trades, Rich would give you the shirt off his back. Rich was a very helpful and giving person. He had the gift for gab and you could never be in a hurry because he always had something to talk about. He will be greatly missed.
Rich is survived by his mother, Lois Leaird; his son, Benjamin; his brother Paul Huber; and his sisters: Carolyn (Roger) Burke and Vicki Huber. He is further survived by special friend, Annette Thompson, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many cousins, family and friends.
Rich is preceded in death by his sisters: Susan Huber and Lori Lentz.
Memorial services for Rich will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.
LANHAM-SCHANHOFER FUNERAL HOME, Sparta is assisting the family with arrangements.