Richard Allen Walleen

Dick Walleen, also known as Bud, age 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 28, 2022, after his courageous battle with the cruel Alzheimer’s disease.

Dick was born on Aug. 9, 1935, to Quince and Lucille Walleen in Louriston, Minnesota. At age 17, he convinced his father to allow him to enlist in the Marines during the Korean War. When the war was over, Dick wanted to work the farm with his father, but Quince made him go to college. In 1956, he decided to attend Stout State in Menomonie, majoring in industrial arts, where he met Billie Joan Braker at Pine Point, a local dance club on Lake Tainter. They married on Dec. 30, 1957, and moved to Lake Crystal, Minnesota, where Billie got a job teaching and Dick went to school and graduated from Mankato State in 1960 and started teaching wood and metal shop. By 1965, they were a family of six and moved to La Verne, California, where Dick and Billie both taught for 12 years while raising their four children. In 1977, they moved the family back to Menomonie to take over The Bolo Inn & Motel from Billie’s father as partners with Billie’s sister Sue and her husband, Dick Neubauer. The four partners ran The Bolo with great success for another 25 years until they sold the property and retired in 2002. Dick and Billie built a home on Lake Tainter in 1993, on the exact property where they met 66 years ago. They loved to entertain, host many family gatherings and cruise Lake Tainter on the pontoon.

Dick was a strong and proud man. He was a great father and an incredible husband. He adored his grandchildren, and they adored him. He was a man devoted to his faith. He was a true gentleman, a man of few words, but a man of action.

This gentle, loving, hardworking and wonderful man will be dearly missed by family and friends. Until his health condition made it impossible, Dick was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He had a lifelong affair with sweets, especially See’s Chocolates, and he was famous for his pancakes, homemade cookies and pies and hot cocoa. Dick loved playing cards, in fact, do not bother stopping over unless you were ready to play cards. He loved a good campfire and could still out bowl his kids and grandkids at the bowling alley well into his 80s.

He was a farm boy at heart and enjoyed many years taking care of his hobby farm.

Survivors include his loving wife, Billie Joan Walleen of 65 years; their four children: Susan (Doug) Stevens of Merritt Island, Florida, Sandra (Greg) Winter of Rockledge, Florida, and Sharon (Tony) Zerpoli, of Menomonie, and Rick (Laura) Walleen of Alcester, South Dakota; their nine grandchildren: Richelle (Josh) Johnson, Douglas (Stephanie) Stevens, Danielle Stevens, James (Aarika) Winter, Steven (Meg Kevin) Winter, Jessa and Michael Zerpoli, RJ and Sam Walleen and one great-grandchild, Peyton Winter, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Quince and Lucille Walleen; sisters: Kathy and Phyllis; and his brother, Jim.

The family would like to thank the home health care professionals and staff at Our House for their great care in the last months of his life.

Mass/celebration of life will be held next Aug. 8, 2023. Details at a later date.