Richard C. Hougom, 88, of Onalaska, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 6, 1934 to Hazen and Mildred (Weese) Hougom. He married Greta Alitz on May 24, 1969 and she preceded him in death on July 28, 2021.

Richard graduated from Denby High School in Detroit, MI in 1952. The Hougom family moved from Detroit to Onalaska in 1955 when Rich was 21 years old. He managed Onalaska Transportation with his father. Onalaska Transportation eventually became Hiawatha Coaches and Rich operated the bus and travel service until his retirement in 1988. After retirement he kept busy working part time for Ready Bus Line.

Rich was a charter member of Onalaska Rotary Club and a lifelong member of the Onalaska Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and loved his dog, Prince. Above all else Rich was a devoted father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children: Dana (Karen) Alitz of Lost Nation, IA, Kay (Tim) Beeler of La Crosse; grandchildren: Cullen and Jodi Bright of Jim Falls, WI, Melissa Beeler of Brownsville, MN, Melynda Beeler and Bryan Hagen of La Crosse, WI, Jenna (Dan) Forsythe of Onalaska, Chris (Erin) Alitz of Sheboygan, WI and Paige Alitz of Seminole, FL. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren; sister, Diane Hintz; brother, Irvin Hougom; brother-in-law, Roger Wolter; and numerous nieces; nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years; his parents; mother and father-in-laws; a brother-in-law, Steve Hintz and a sister, Janet Wolter.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Onalaska United Methodist Church, 212 4th Ave. N. Pastor Krysta Deede and Pastor Bruce Bartel will officiate and entombment will be in the Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. A Masonic Service will also be held at the start of visitation at 9:00 a.m at the church. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com