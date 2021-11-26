SPARTA—Richard C. Swiggum, age 81, of Sparta, WI, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, WI. He was born the second child, to Chester and Irene (Onshus) Swiggum, in Westby, WI, on May 13, 1940.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church 612 N Water St. Sparta, WI. Pastor Mark Kvale will officiate. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Family has asked that memorials be given in Richard’s memory to a charity of choice. THE TORKELSON PAGE-SMITH FUNERAL HOME of Sparta is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.