LA CROSSE/BANGOR — Richard ‘Rick’ A. Crocker, 67, of La Crosse and formerly of Bangor, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Anderson-Good American Legion Post 40 of Bangor, 401 15th Ave. So. Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Cemetery. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.