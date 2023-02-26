LA CRESCENT — Richard D. Burns, 72, of La Crescent, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 21, while vacationing in Vero Beach, Fla. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Avenue South. Private family burial will take place at Toledo Cemetery. Richard's entire obituary and the opportunity to leave condolences will be available shortly at www.schumacher-kish.com.