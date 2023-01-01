Richard David Puent (Dick)

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church 1333 S. 13th St. La Crosse. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service begins at 11 a.m. followed by burial at the Catholic Cemetery 519 Losey Blvd. S. La Crosse. A luncheon will be served 12:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 52 711 S. Sixth Street La Crosse. Richard’s full family will be there in attendance.