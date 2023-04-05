Richard Dean Woodruff was born June 15, 1942, in La Crosse, the son of Richard Parker and Mary Ann (Muetze) Woodruff. He was the oldest of five siblings. Richard met and married Sharon Musel in Marshalltown, Iowa, and had a daughter, Lisa, and a son, Richard. Richard earned a B.A. in history from the University of Northern Iowa and a M.S. in education from Drake University. He started his professional career teaching at Madrid High School, where he taught for four years. The family then moved to Osage where he taught high school history, social studies and government for 40 years, retiring in 2008. He was an impactful teacher, teaching multiple generations of students.