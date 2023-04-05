OSAGE — Richard Dean Woodruff, 80, of Osage passed away Monday, March 27, 2023.
A funeral Mass was held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage.
Richard Dean Woodruff was born June 15, 1942, in La Crosse, the son of Richard Parker and Mary Ann (Muetze) Woodruff. He was the oldest of five siblings. Richard met and married Sharon Musel in Marshalltown, Iowa, and had a daughter, Lisa, and a son, Richard. Richard earned a B.A. in history from the University of Northern Iowa and a M.S. in education from Drake University. He started his professional career teaching at Madrid High School, where he taught for four years. The family then moved to Osage where he taught high school history, social studies and government for 40 years, retiring in 2008. He was an impactful teacher, teaching multiple generations of students.
He was active in the community through church, KC and teacher associations and was passionate about politics. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed collecting clocks, pens, inkwells, hats, as well as playing cards and fishing. He was a Minnesota Twins and a Green Bay Packers fan.
Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon; children: Lisa, Richard (Radhika); grandchildren: Donovan (Heather), Siobhan (Jason), Porter, Meghana, Manisha; great-grandchildren: Theodore, Edith, Logan, Arya; brothers: Mark (Cathy) and Steve. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and MaryAnn, sister, Mary Lou and brother, Tim.