WINONA, Minn. — Richard Paul Dennis, 82, lifelong resident of Winona passed away Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Winona Health.
Dick was born Jan. 18, 1936, to Ellsworth M. and Genevieve (Palbicki) Dennis. Dick married Betty Ann Sebo Nov. 3, 1962, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Winona. To this union they were blessed with three children Sandra, Sheila and Craig.
Dick served proudly in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Thern and retired from TRW. Dick was very proud of his Irish heritage, his family and his grandchildren. Dick and Betty loved camping, traveling (each of the 50 states, along with multiple different countries), dancing and being with their family and friends.
Dick was a member of the Leon J. Wetzel American Legion Post 9, Winona Eagles Club1234 and the Winona Elks 327.
Dick is lovingly survived by his wife, Betty; children, Sandy (Kevin) Koeller, Houston, Minn., Sheila (Dan) Lawrie, La Crosse, Wis., Craig (Pamela) Dennis, Winona; grandchildren, Brittany (Paul Johnson) Koeller, Chandler and Ethan Dennis; brother, Robert Dennis; sisters-in-law, Ruth Dennis and Carol Dennis, all of Winona; many nieces, nephews as well as other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward, Ellsworth J. and Charles; sister, Joyce (Edward) Przybylski; sisters-in-law, Cecilia Dennis and Hope Dennis.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, with a prayer service at 4 p.m. at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Visitation Commons. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery with military honors provided by the Leon J. Wetzel American Legion Post 9. The family respectfully request memorials in lieu of flowers.
Our dad’s strength and memories created over the years will forever live in our hearts.
Sandy, Sheila and Craig.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawectt-junkerfuneralhome.com.