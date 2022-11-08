Richard "Dick" A. Walz

Richard (Dick) Andrew Walz, 68, born on October 4, 1954, of Onalaska, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on November 6, 2022, following a courageous fight against Alzheimer’s disease. He was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his passing.

Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 31 years, Jane Lynn Walz; his parents, Gerald and Anna Marie Walz, and sister, SuzAnne Taylor.

He is survived by his son, Bradley Walz (Britni), and two stepsons: Jess Dzurko (Ashley) and Ross Dzurko (Lindsey); and six siblings: Barbara Ekblad, Paul Walz, Larry (Joanne) Walz, Tim (Tracy) Walz, Mary Rae Walz, and Michael (Colleen) Walz. Along with many nieces and nephews.

He will be deeply missed by his five grandchildren Everett, Charlotte, Mille, Isaac, and Grayson; and his passing will be felt by so many past and present coworkers at WalzCraft, where he believed in investing in good, quality people.

Born and raised on his family farm in Glen Haven, WI, Dick developed a strong work ethic, value in hard work, and a love of woodworking from an early age. Those close to Dick would describe him as an “incredible man” who was dedicated to his family and driven towards his work at WalzCraft Industries. He had a generous and caring heart; he was firm, yet forgiving. He was a friend and father figure to so many. Dick lived his life as a faith filled man, who approached each day with a positive attitude to all the peaks and valleys that came along the way, knowing God had a greater plan.

Dick enjoyed spending time observing and being in nature with his wife, spending time with his grandchildren, pheasant hunting with his dogs, fishing with family in Canada, Harley riding with his close friends, and the years of camaraderie with dear friends over their daily Nutbush breakfast.

Upon graduation from Western Technical College in 1973, Dick started his own construction company, Builder’s Unlimited, which he operated until 1985. WalzCraft Industries was started in 1982 as Cabinet Factory, Inc. It was born out of a small four person cabinet factory that Dick was asked to invest in. He believed in surrounding himself “with people who were smarter and more skillful in areas he wasn’t”. In 1987, Dick became majority owner of WalzCraft. He worked tirelessly to improve the cabinet component manufacturing process and made WalzCraft one of the premier cabinet component brands in the industry during his 40 years at WalzCraft. Dick’s mantra was “If we listen to our customers, they will take us where we need to go”. This quote is a true testament to the leader Dick Walz was, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Dick was dedicated to giving back within the community. He was recognized as a Distinguished Alumni to WTC, a Market Leader in the Wood Industry, along with many other charitable and generous gifts to so many local programs around the Coulee Region.

He was a proud father and grandfather that loved his family more than anything else and while he will be missed dearly, we will forever cherish the time we spent together and the love we shared in our hearts forever.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 11th, 2022, from 2 PM to 6 PM, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse. A 9 AM visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska, on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at 10 AM. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate, followed by a private burial at the Catholic Cemetery, that will be held for immediate family members only.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Dick Walz to the La Crosse Boys and Girls Club.

A special thanks to Tami Benson, Rebecca Modlin, and Camryn Lemke for the incredibly tremendous care and loving support they have given to Dick and Jane Walz, and family, over the past year.