Richard (Dick) Bruce Corcoran, 74, died peacefully at his home, June 9, 2021, in Black River Falls. His long battle with illness due to exposure to agent orange in Vietnam exemplified his courage in facing life’s challenges.

Richard was born July 10, 1946 to Donald and Myrtle (Walters) Corcoran.

A visitation will be held at Tenba Ridge Winery in Blair June 20, 2021 at 3:00 followed by a celebration of life, and a meal. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Richard’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Jackson County Little League, Skyline Golf Course, the Michael J. Fox Foundation or a charity of your choice.

The Torgerson Funeral Home, 408 N. Water St., in Black River Falls is assisting the family, (715) 284-4321.