Richard “Dick” D. Ammerman

HOLMEN—Richard “Dick” D. Ammerman, 92, of Holmen passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at

Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on May 1, 1929 to Bernard and Merle (Dake) Ammerman. On June 9, 1950 Dick married Darlene Jennings and they celebrated 71 years of marriage.

Dick had many vocations. During the first years of their marriage, Dick and his father (Bernard Ammerman) ran a mink ranch in Viroqua, WI. When the mink business became difficult, Dick finished his Master’s Degree at UW Stout and began teaching industrial arts at Holmen High School. Dick also taught drivers education and coached basketball. In the late sixties Dick went to work for Western Wisconsin Technical College as an administrator, where he finished his career.

Dick wanted to give back to his community. His passion for education led him to run for the Holmen School Board, where he served for an amazing 30 years.

The Coulee Golf Bowl saw him for Thursday night bowling league with the same team for 50 years. He also loved to hunt birds, catch walleyes, chase a golf ball and water ski.

His most passionate hobby was his family. His passing has left a large hole in our hearts.