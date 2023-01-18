 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard (Dick) Faivre, DVM

Richard (Dick) Faivre, DVM formerly of Eitzen, Minnesota, passed away on Jan. 10, 2023, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia, Minnesota. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of the donor’s choice. The full obituary can be found, and online condolences may be offered, on www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.

