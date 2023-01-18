Richard (Dick) Faivre, DVM formerly of Eitzen, Minnesota, passed away on Jan. 10, 2023, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia, Minnesota. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of the donor’s choice. The full obituary can be found, and online condolences may be offered, on www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.