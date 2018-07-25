TREMPEALEAU — Richard “Dick” Jessesski, an 83-year resident of Trempealeau, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Grandview Care Center in Blair, Thursday, July 19, 2018.
He is survived by his five children, Tony (Belinda) Jessesski, Stacy vanBeuzekom, Steve (Teresa) Jessesski, Kevin Jessesski and Robyn (Dan) Johnson. He is also survived by his brother, Jack (Doris) Jessesski; nine grandkids; and several other special family members.
Dick was an avid outdoors man with a passion for fishing, known by many as the best walleye fisherman on the river! If there were fish, he knew where to find them. He also had a love of duck hunting. Don, Stan, Bob, Neil and Franny are just a few of his closest hunting buddies who spent countless days with him chasing those ducks.
One of his greatest accomplishments in his life was his ability to overcome his addiction to alcohol. He celebrated 34 years of sobriety in June 2018.
Dick spent most of his career selling institutional foods for Zeches in Winona, where he was known as the “Coffeeman.” He also taught school in Pepin, Clinton and Alma normal for a short time.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at St. Bartholomew Church in Trempealeau, with visitation at 10 a.m.