STODDARD — Richard “Dick” L. Skrede, 76, of Stoddard died Friday August 5, 2022, at his home. He was born December 12, 1945, in Viroqua to Marvin and Elaine (Larson) Skrede. He was a 1964 graduate of Viroqua High School and received a degree in drafting in 1966, from Coleman Technical College. Dick retired in 2003 from Century Tel (formerly La Crosse Telephone) after more than 38 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed spending time with friends, cutting wood and old country music.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; children: Jill (Bob) McDonah, Krista Skrede, Kylee Jungbauer (Jake), Ashlee (Matt) Smith and Cody Getter-Skrede (Tia); step-children: Andy (Andrea) Garvens and Mike Garvens; nine grandchildren; and a sister, Marsha Martin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Joy Hanson.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Private burial will be in the Old Pioneer Cemetery in Chaseburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.