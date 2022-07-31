Richard (Dick) Lietz was born November 23, 1946, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Alice and Harvey Lietz. He was the first son born after two sisters (Susan and Cathy) with one brother (Tom) to follow.

Richard worked on a dairy farm during his senior year of high school in Suring, Wisconsin, and served four years in the United States Air Force. His last duty station was Nellis Air Force Base, from which he was honorably discharged. He loved to ride Harley Davidson motorcycles, owning four of them over the years. Fly in fishing trips to Canada took him and his son, Mike; his brother, Tom and nephews: Erik, Kurt and Jerry on many great adventures. He had a good sense of humor and “Oh well” was his favorite comeback.

Richard and Myla (his wife of 52 years) took several trips to Deadwood, South Dakota, where they enjoyed gaming and wild west history.

He retired from the postal service in 2004 after 27 years with the USPS. The last 18 years of his career Richard served as postmaster of Cable, Wisconsin 54821. As a postmaster, he and Myla traveled to many Postmaster State Conventions with Honolulu, Hawaii being the furthest away. Michelle (Shelly) and Mike joined them on trips to Portland, Oregon and Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was an American Legion and Lions Club member.

Richard was the father of Michelle and Michael Lietz. His grandchildren include Taelyn and Owen Lietz and great-grandson, Gabriel Jordan. Laurie Lietz was his favorite daughter-in-law.

He fought a courageous battle with cancer in his final years before cancer won the battle. His cat Buddy Holly was his most treasured feline.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 12:00 noon at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Military Honors will follow the services. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.