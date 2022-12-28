SHELDON — Richard “Dick” Louis Hinke, 79, of Sheldon, Town of Ruby, died suddenly on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his residence.

Dick was born June 18, 1943, in Cadott, the son of Bernard and Beatrice (Harm) Hinke.

On Sept. 26, 1964, Dick married Darlene Hillmer at St. Olaf’s Catholic Church in Minneapolis. He was the father of two children: Lynne Marie, November 1965-1992, and Joseph Richard, August of 1969.

Dick spent time as a police officer in Beloit, Wisconsin, before moving home to Jim Falls, where he built and operated The Old Barn Lodge for nearly a decade. He spent most of his working life as a long haul truck driver. After retiring from Consolidated Freightways in 2002, Dick and Darlene built their dream home in the country. He loved to entertain and spent his time playing his accordion at nursing homes across central Wisconsin.

Richard is survived by one son, Joseph (Kathryn) of Duluth, Minnesota; one brother, Steve (Monica) Hinke of Reedsburg; one sister, Linda (Tom) Ehlers of Ridgedale, Missouri; sister-in-law, Diane Hinke of Chippewa Falls; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene, on April 11, 2021; daughter, Lynne Hinke in November of 1992; parents, Bernard and Beatrice; brothers, Tom and Larry Hinke, and sister, Mary Ann (Schneider) Hinke.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at St. Anthony’s in Drywood. Rev. Eric Linzmaier will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery immediately following the service.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at The Old Barn Lodge after the service.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.