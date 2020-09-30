Richard 'Dick' M. Bue

TOMAH -- Richard "Dick" M. Bue, of Tomah died peacefully surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

He was born Sept. 23, 1945, to Maurice and Hazel (nee Hill) in Detroit, and grew up in Melrose.

Richard served in the U.S. Army. Following his service in the military, he went on to do odd jobs, where he found himself driving a semi-truck over the road for 40 years. He hauled for different companies, beginning as an owner operator and ending as a company hauler. Driving truck was his life and his grandchildren were proud of that. They always looked forward to him coming home.

While he was home he would take part in his favorite hobbies. In his earlier years he was a deer hunter, he also took part in local car shows with his brother, during festival times. Showing his prize winning car, a 1923 Ford T-Bucket and later a 1932 Ford Model A. He enjoyed several trips over the U.S., including a couple fishing trips to Canada. During the warm months of the year, he enjoyed long rides on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was also an avid Packers fan.