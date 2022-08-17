MONONA—Richard “Dick” Nawratil, age 77, of Monona, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born on August 16, 1944, in Chicago, IL to Charles and Bernice (Kretchen) Nawratil. His family relocated to Monona, WI in 1954. He remained a Monona resident for life but always remained an avid fan of the Chicago Bears.

Dick was a professional histologist at MGH/Meriter Laboratory for 35 years before retiring. For a long time, he was also a prolific writer of letters to Your View. Many were published by the State Journal over the years. Dick’s letters were always thoughtful and well written and he loved the feedback they elicited.

Dick was a man of many talents, a watercolorist with art fairs to his credit, a guitar and banjo player who entertained at nursing homes, a model train builder, a golfer with two holes-in-one, a fisherman, curler and bocce player. Truly a man of many interests and talents.

Dick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha “Marty”; brother, Don (Victoria Kwitek); brother-in-law, John Heck (Phyllis); sister-in-law, Julie Malone; and many friends and extended family who will miss his wit, music and letters. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law: Kenneth and Lois Heck; and his close friends: Charles McLiesh, David Takle and Roy Stenzel.

A celebration of life was held at the MADISON CURLING CLUB, 4802 Marsh Road, McFarland, at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dick’s memory to Unity Point Meriter Foundation, 202 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53715; The Blooming Grove Historical Society, P.O. Box 6704, Monona, WI 53716; or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420