NORWALK/LA CROSSE — Richard "Dick" R. Berendes of Norwalk and La Crosse, Wis., died peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, two sons and their families on April 12, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, Wis. At Christmas time, Dick developed an acute liver condition. The medical procedure to help treat that condition led to severe pancreatitis, resulting in a steady physical decline, ending in a pneumonia from which he ultimately could not recover.

Dick died in the same way he lived his whole life. He perpetually created spaces, large and small, for all those he encountered to find rest. "Thank you for coming." This was Dick's greeting to every person who visited him, even at his sickest. It truly captures his spirit, love of people, and embodies "receiving all as Christ," a tenant of the Cistercian monks Dick befriended the last decade of his life.

Dick was born on May 6, 1946, to Richard and Rita (Kappeler) Berendes at St. Mary's hospital in Sparta, Wis. Dick was Baptized at St. John's Summit Catholic Church, Summit Ridge, the beginning of his deep, lifelong faith and strong connection to the foundations of Catholic church.

As Dick grew up first on Summit Ridge then in Norwalk, he experienced the transition to indoor plumbing and electricity. Dick was part of the first class to graduate from Brookwood High School in 1964. He did not find a strong purpose in high school but after, was called to a vocation in nursing, taking after his father who served many patients over many years at Veteran's Memorial Hospital.

Dick moved to La Crosse in 1965 and soon after, joined the Brothers of St. Pius the X. While with the Brothers, Dick earned his degree as an LPN from Western Technical College and was one of the first male LPNs to work at St. Francis Hospital (now Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare) in La Crosse in the 1970s. The friends he made in those first years there are friends to this day, including his wife of 46 years! Dick later earned his degree as an RN from Finley Hospital School of Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa, and then his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Dubuque, Iowa.

After meeting at St. Francis Hospital as co-workers then taking separate paths of education in different cities only to meet up again at the hospital in 1975, Dick married Patricia "Pat" Wieser of Butterfield Valley, Hokah, Minn., at Blessed Sacrament Church in La Crosse, Wis., on October 2, 1976. Their first son, Chuck, was born in 1980 and Gabe followed in 1981. Dick was immensely proud of his two sons, often commenting on their creativity, discipline, playfulness, openness, generosity, and dedication to the betterment of the world around them. If asked, Chuck and Gabe will both say they have simply modeled their lives after their dad's.

The day after Gabe was born in 1981, Dick continued his love of caring for old folks. He transferred to St. Francis Nursing Home as a Staff Nurse then transitioned to Supervisor, Director of Nursing and, after completing a Correspondence Course and writing an exam, he earned his Wisconsin Nursing Home Administrator's License and served as Administrator of St. Francis Nursing Home.

In the early 1990s, Dick, a lifelong learner, earned a Master of Arts from Regis University in Denver, Colorado. Throughout his career, Dick always put a human face on every aspect of his work. He saw all of his patients, coworkers, including the person who emptied the garbage can, not as parts, but as people; humans with emotions and stories and souls whom he was eager to know. Dick was loved and appreciated for his strong values of patience, open communication, equality, and of course his sense of humor. Dick retired in 2009 after 34 years of service to Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare.

Dick spent his adult life as a Spiritual Seeker — reading Thomas Merton and many other writers. He attended Merton Conferences around the US and Great Britain where he co-authored and presented a scholarly paper. There were plans for Dick and his sons to attend the next Merton Conference in June 2023 at St. Mary's in South Bend, Indiana.

Throughout his life, Dick was drawn to causes and work that included promoting the dignity of every person, a firm foundation of his Catholic faith. He was instrumental in the beginnings and sustainment of The Place of Grace, a Catholic Worker Home in La Crosse, Wis., serving meals and praying with people experiencing homelessness. He was drawn to spiritual people and places such as New Melleray Abbey in Iowa and Saint John's University and Abbey in Minnesota. Dick served on the Board of Regents for the School of Theology and Seminary at Saint John's University from 2008 to 2013. In 2022, he became a committed member of the Associates of Iowa Cistercians, whose membership includes Christian men and women called to a contemplative lifestyle with a desire to model their lifestyle on Cistercian practices and values. Dick, along with Pat, was an active member of Roncalli Newman Center and participated frequently in daily Mass at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse, Wis., which led him to close circle of friends and a Sunday ministry at Bethany St. Joseph's Nursing Home, assisting the elderly folks getting to and participating in the Mass.

Dick enjoyed a brandy Manhattan, loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, helping with projects, attending ball games, and sharing his love of art. He always had a sketch book, usually filled with his own architectural designs, and recently began taking art classes at a local senior center which enhanced his love of art and painting skills.

Dick is survived by his wife, Pat Berendes; and his children: Chuck (Polly) Berendes and Gabe (Anne) Berendes, all of La Crosse, Wis.; grandchildren: Charlotte, Louie, Hank, Eddie, and Benet; brother, Mike Berendes of Norwalk, WI; sister, Sue (Jack) Horsfall of La Crosse, Wis.; niece, Kelly (Jim) Fox; and nephew, John (Lori) Horsfall both of La Crosse, Wis. He is further survived by his dear friends: Rose Peterson, Joe Kruse; and many, many community members, health care colleagues, and spiritual men and women across the globe. Dick is also survived by Pat's five brothers and their wives who will miss Dick's positiveness and sense of humor. Dick often teased his mother-in-law that he was her favorite son-in-law, which she agreed to reluctantly as she never wanted to play favorites.

Dick was preceded in death by his father, Richard, on April 18, 1996; and his mother, Rita, on July 11, 2020.

Memorials may be given in Dick's name to St. John's University, Roncalli Newman Center, Mary, Mother of the Church, Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare, and/or WAFER food pantry.

All are welcome to celebrate Dick's life. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Both events will take place at Mary, Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, Wis.

