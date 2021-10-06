Richard (Dick) Staunton Howard, M.D., beloved father and grandfather, passed away on September 28, 2021 at age 90.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 9th at 10:00 a.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street. A private family burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.
A Celebration of Life will also be held on Sunday at the La Crosse Country Club from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A complete obituary will be provided. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.