CHIPPEWA FALLS — Richard E. Kitzrow, 84, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Richard was born Oct. 18, 1938, in Milwaukee, the son of Ervin and Ruth (Brunk) Kitzrow. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

On May 19, 1982, Richard married Shelly Evans in Illinois.

Richard worked for St. Luke’s Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital, both in Milwaukee.

Richard is survived by his wife, Shelly; three sons: Robert Kitzrow of Florida, Richard A. (Jennifer) Kitzrow of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and Nathan (Jozette) Kitzrow of Eau Claire; one daughter, Hayley (Timothy) Hellenbrand of Cross Plains, Wisconsin; four grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Karen Hankovich.

No services will be held, per the family’s request.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.