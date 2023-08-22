WEST SALEM—Richard E. Storandt, 93, of West Salem, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2023, at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in West Salem. Burial will follow in Neshonoc Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service, Thursday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Building Fund.

The family would like to give a sincere thank you to the wonderful staff at Riverside Transitional Care for the loving and compassionate care given to Richard.

Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. More information may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.

“Exciting trip, take care, see you all later, Amen!” -Richard.