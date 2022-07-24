 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard E. Wasmuth

BARRE — Richard E. Wasmuth, 71, of the town of Barre passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. His full obituary notice can be found by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 70: 3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News