CHIPPEWA FALLS — Richard F. Tealey, 68, of Chippewa Falls died suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his residence.

Richard was born April 4, 1954, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Frank and Mary Margaret (Larson) Tealey.

He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Germany. Richard was a custodian for the Chippewa Falls School District.

Richard loved the outdoors — fishing, hunting and 4-wheeling at the cabin up north.

Richard is survived by two brothers: Patrick (Cindy) Tealey of Boise, Idaho, and Fred (Vicki Gindt) Tealey of Chippewa Falls; five sisters: Barbara (Gregory) Boetcher of Bloomer, Mary Jo (Jack) Stelter of Holcombe, Jean (Graig) Tealey–Davenport of Ivins, Utah, Janet (Tom) Buckli of Eau Claire and Linda Lindall of Middleton; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: David and Jon Tealey; and one sister, Ellen Tealey.

Private services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

