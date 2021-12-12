 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Ferdinand Molzahn

Richard Ferdinand Molzahn

ONALASKA — Richard Ferdinand Molzahn, 87, passed away at Onalaska Care Center on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Richard was born in La Crosse in August of 1934 to Arthur and Cora (Gollnick-Jensen) Molzahn.

A memorial service to remember and honor Richard will be held at The Gathering Place Center, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska on Thursday, December 16, at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation with family and friends beginning at 9 a.m., and a luncheon will follow the memorial service. Coulee Cremation Group is assisting Rich’s family, and Richard’s full obituary may be viewed at www.couleecremation.com — Coulee Region Cremation Group 133 Mason St.Onalaska, WI 54650, 608-788-2188.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News