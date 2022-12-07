WEST SALEM — Richard G. Caulum, 85, of West Salem died peacefully at his home on Pleasant Valley Road in West Salem on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Rich was born August 10, 1937, in La Crosse to Clarence and Eleanora (Hesse) Caulum. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in West Salem. After graduating from West Salem High School Class of 1955, Richard served in the US Army from 1956 to 1957, stationed in Alaska.

Rich married Barbara Jean Schomberg on December 28, 1957, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. They were blessed with three children, Lisa (Aaron) Evans, Joel (Kari) Caulum, and Sara (Rick) Schultz. Rich owned and operated Lady Valentine Dairy Farm during the height of the Wisconsin family farm era. He was an active member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, serving on the Church Council and singing in the choir. He further served his community as a supervisor on the Hamilton Town Board, a director on the West Salem Co-op Board, a member of the La Crosse County Pork Producers, and acting Mayor of Pleasant Valley.

Rich had many interests; he enjoyed playing cards, watching the Badgers, Packers, and Cubs; hunting; and fishing. His love of animals and their well-being was a central theme of his life. Every summer he looked forward to the annual family baseball game on the “Pleasant Valley Diamond.” His biggest joy was watching his children and grandchildren follow in his footsteps of putting family first.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Barb; his children and their spouses; grandchildren: Amanda (Chad Fiedler) Jahnke, Mitchel (Heather) Jahnke, Claire Caulum, Tyler (Samantha) Caulum, Paige (Cody) Michels, Anthony (Bailey) Schultz, and Nicholas Schultz; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Caroline Caulum, Marcella (Sylvester) Marking, and Dorothy Severson, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harry Caulum; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Bernie and Leona Schomberg; brother-in-law, LeRoy Severson, Jr.; sister-in-law, Norie Caulum; and granddaughter, Olivia Schultz.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 10, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, W3565 CTH M, Barre Mills. The Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The service will be live-streamed and posted for later viewing. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church. Fredrickson Funeral Home located in West Salem is assisting the family.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Pastor Schultz for his visits and prayers, and Gundersen Health System and Hospice.

You were our rock, our hero, our jokester, our storyteller, our friend, our everything. May your kind spirit rest in heavenly paradise.