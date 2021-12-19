 Skip to main content
Richard G. Miller, 94, of La Crosse passed away December 13, 2021. He was born on September 2, 1927, to Charlotte M. (Lumley) and Carl W. Miller in West Salem. Richard married Pauline H. Raaum on April 11, 1953, and had three sons. Richard is survived by his three sons: Paul (Peggy) Miller, Mark Miller and Timothy (Mandy) Miller; grandchildren: Adam (Shari) Miller, Elise (Sam) Fischer, Erin (Patrick) Gallagher, Austin (Rachel) Miller. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and wife, Pauline, of 66 years. A celebration of life will be in the spring of 2022. Arrangements, complete obituary and condolences may be found at jandtfredricksonfuneralhomes.com.

