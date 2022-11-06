On November 1, 2022, we lost an amazing man, Richard Gerard Bilskemper, 66, of Onalaska. Alana lost her dad, Braelyn and Quinn lost their grampa, and Patty lost the love of her life.

Rick was born on June 16, 1956, in La Crosse, Wis., to Robert and Elizabeth (Hall) Bilskemper. He grew up on Brice Prairie and attended St Patrick's grade school and Aquinas and Holmen High Schools. Being from a landscape family, he started working at a young age. Laying sod, helping in the planting, cutting and selling of Christmas trees at the Bilskemper tree lot at Christmas.

Rick joined the United States Army in October 1974 and was honorably discharged in May 1976.

Rick was a roofer at Interstate and Ledegar Roofing. Besides roofing he was especially good at locating and repairing roof leaks. He made lasting friendships at both jobs. After retiring from roofing, he worked at Home Depot. After a few years, he went to work for his cousin, Ben. Any windshield time he could get he would take. He always enjoyed a road trip especially when leaves were showing their colors. He had such respect for Ben and he adored Sarah and the kids. Through Ben, he met Keith Konetchy. They became good friends, always helping one another with projects. They became work buddies, fishing buddies and beer drinking buddies. From an early age, Rick loved to fish. He would take his boat out every chance he could. He knew every spot on the lake that would help him catch the limit. We had some delicious fish frys over the years.

Rick had a great and unique sense of humor. He loved to make anyone laugh, including himself. He had an infectious smile, was quick witted and was a master at off-the-cuff comebacks. We will all miss his goofy humor.

He was a very generous, loving, hardworking man who would do anything for those he loved.

Rick is survived by his daughter, Alana Bilskemper (Rick Roberts); granddaughters: Braelyn and Quinn; his son, Christopher Weber. His girlfriend, Patty Osweiler and her and Rick's son, Philip Huiss. Christopher and Alana's mom, Theresa Bilskemper; siblings: Tom, Joe, Dave, Bob, Pat, Kathy, Mary and Barb; many cousins; nephews; nieces and friends. Among those close to him were Frank Fogel, Gary Groleau and Keith Konetchy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, George who he idolized and sisters: Betty and Alice.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place located at 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A get together will follow at Angry's Way Out to celebrate a life well lived and share stories of Rick, watch the Packer game and enjoy some pizza.

You left us so unexpectedly Rick. Your passing has shattered hearts. You are loved so much and will always be remembered and cherished.