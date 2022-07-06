Richard J. Moulis

ONALASKA—Richard John Moulis, age 61, of Onalaska, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI. Richard was born on April 20, 1961, in La Crosse, WI to Joseph J. and Joan (Meier) Moulis.

At the age of nine, Richard moved to the Northern Wisconsin Center in Chippewa Falls, WI. Since October 1991, he lived at a CCLS group home on Main Street in Onalaska, WI. He had worked at Riverfront and more recently participated in online activities with Aptiv. Richard had a love for music. He enjoyed listening to the radio and his CDs, playing with musical toys, watching movies and TV game shows.

Richard is survived by his sisters: Nancy Wisowaty, Mary L. (Steve) Knutson; brother, Joseph M. (Jackie) Moulis and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathleen Beyer.

A special thank you to the CCLS staff for the wonderful care and support given to Richard throughout the years. You truly were his second family.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Catholic Cemetery on Losey Blvd., in La Crosse. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.