ONALASKA — Richard J. Preeshl, 66, of Onalaska, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in one of his favorite places, Las Vegas, Nev. Rick was born on June 27, 1956, in La Crosse to Richard C. and Nan (Dahlen) Preeshl. Rick was passionate about competition, including all sports, and he loved to play cards, especially poker. He was an avid movie buff, and he collected a variety of music from the last 60 years (he especially loved oldies, like Elvis).