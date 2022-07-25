ONALASKA — Richard J. Preeshl, 66, of Onalaska, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in one of his favorite places, Las Vegas, Nev. Rick was born on June 27, 1956, in La Crosse to Richard C. and Nan (Dahlen) Preeshl. Rick was passionate about competition, including all sports, and he loved to play cards, especially poker. He was an avid movie buff, and he collected a variety of music from the last 60 years (he especially loved oldies, like Elvis).
Rick is survived by his son, Tony Preeshl; three sisters: Patti Rucker, Penny (Ray) Greene, and Pam Robertson; his brother, Bob Preeshl; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ron Preeshl.
Arrangements have been made by the family to celebrate Rick’s life privately. He will certainly be missed by everyone whose life he touched.