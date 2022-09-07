Richard J. Reget

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Middle Ridge, Wis. Father Biju will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 4:30 until 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.