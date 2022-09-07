ROCKLAND — Richard J. Reget, age 91, of Rockland, Wis., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Middle Ridge, Wis. Father Biju will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 4:30 until 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.