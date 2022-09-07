 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard James Twait

Richard James Twait was born August 2, 1943, in Estherville, Iowa. He passed away August 30, 2022, at Winona Health Hospital.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 5, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 6, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church, Winona with the visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. A burial will be later at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona, Minn.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, Minn. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.

