Richard James Twait was born August 2, 1943, in Estherville, Iowa. He passed away August 30, 2022, at Winona Health Hospital.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 5, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 6, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church, Winona with the visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. A burial will be later at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona, Minn.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, Minn. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.