LA CROSSE—Richard “Ricky” James Weeth, 61, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2022 in his home. A celebration of life is being held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Robin’s Nest, 328 Goddard St. La Crosse from 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm with communal sharing from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm and live music from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com