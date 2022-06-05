 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EAU CLAIRE — Richard John Schmidt, 75, of Eau Claire, Wis., and formerly Viroqua, Wis., died from complications of COVID-19 on February 6, 2022.

The family invites you to join them for a memorial service which will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua with Fr. Michael Klos officiating. Interment will follow at Viroqua Cemetery with lunch back at the church.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.

