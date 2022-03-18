Richard John Thurston

TOMAH—Richard “Dick” John Thurston, 86, of Tomah, WI passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse from lung cancer.

Born on January 5, 1936, in Michigan to John and Malissa (Swift) Thurston. He spent most of his childhood in Dearborn and Flint, MI staying with his Aunt Agnes Conroy and all his Conroy cousins.

Not much is known about his childhood as he kept really quiet about it. Dick joined the Air Force in 1955. He married Alice Mae Sutton on February 19, 1965 while stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. Throughout his military career he was stationed at Hamilton Air Force Base in California, he was stationed for a year in Vietnam, upon return the family was relocated to Lowry Air Force Base in Denver Colorado and finally to The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. After 22 years in the Air Force, Dick retired and moved the family to Alice’s hometown of Tomah, WI. They settled into small town life where Dick served as store manager for Miller’s Pharmacy until he retired.

Before he became ill with COPD, you might find him at the TeePee Supper Club enjoying a beer and a cigarette with his friends. In the past he enjoyed deer hunting, bowling, and crossword puzzles. He enjoyed torturing his kids by listening to music by John Phillip Sousa. Things that vexed him, was to much talking on the phone; even when long distance charges were no longer an issue. He made a mean spaghetti sauce with wine or beer as the secret ingredient.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alice of Tomah; daughter, Vicki (Shane) Vossen of Isle, MN; sons: John of St Paul, MN and Ronald of Tomah; grandchildren: Neda, Mark, Joy, Lorenzo, and Chayton Vossen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carol Babcock of Dearborn Heights, MI.

Memorial Services with military honors will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Kory Janneke will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday.