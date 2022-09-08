Richard Joseph Reget, age 91, of Rockland, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 2nd, 1930 in LaCrosse, WI, to Robert and Suzanna (Fancher) Reget. He attended Aquinas High School. He served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Eunice Joan Hurtz on July 12, 1958 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

He worked as a pharmaceutical buyer at Spence-McCord Drug Company through mergers with Fox-Meyer and McKesson, until his retirement in 1996. He was a longtime faithful member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Middle Ridge. He was a member of the LaCrosse-Dubna Friendship Association, and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW, and American Legion. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eunice Reget of Rockland, WI; daughter, Karen (Marc) Whipple of Coppell, TX, sons Jeffry (Sue) Reget of LaCrosse, Daniel Reget of Barre Mills, WI, Mark (Susan) Reget of LaCrosse, Patrick (Lori) Reget of Westby, WI; grandchildren, Amanda (Neil) Yentsch, Benjamin (Bailey) Clements, Danielle (Shivum) Agarwal, Alexis (Jeremiah) Hagedorn, Allie (Will) Fadness, Nicholas (Danielle) Reget; great-grandchildren, Henry and William Yentsch, Yogi, Aria, and Ishaan Agarwal, and Ava Clements; sisters-in-law, Donna Leis, Carol Riley, Sonya (Patrick) Georg; brothers-in-law, Cletus (Marilyn) Hurtz, Quentin (Gloria) Hurtz; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Suzanna; sister and brother-in-law, Marge (Tom) Wittenberg; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Cecelia) Reget, Thomas (Mary Jane) Reget, Edward (Patricia) Reget; sister-in-law, Laureta Hurtz; and brother-in-law, Paul Leis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church, Middle Ridge, WI. Father Biju Chennala Kunjukutty will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 4:30 until 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Memorials may be given to St. Peter’s Catholic Church or the Coulee Recovery Center. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.