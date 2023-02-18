EAU CLAIRE—Richard K. Kuehnast, Jr., 55, of Eau Claire, died Monday, February 13, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.

Richard was born April 5, 1967, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Richard and Charlene (Roach) Kuehnast, Sr.

Richard is survived by his mother, Cheri (Del) Shower of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Kari (James) Ledebuhr of Chippewa Falls; two stepbrothers: Doug (Denise) Shower of Chippewa Falls and Dan (Sara) Shower of Prior Lake, MN; a niece, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard, Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Bob and Sis Kuehnast; and maternal grandparents, Bud and Gert Roach.

A Celebration of Life service will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Fill Inn Station in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.