Richard L. Moran

LA CROSSE — Richard L. Moran, 85, of La Crosse, Wis., died on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Mayo Health System-Franciscan Medical Center in La Crosse.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Richard at 1:00 p.m., on October 29, 2022, at Blaschke and Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Avenue South, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 12:00 p.m. until the Celebration of Life at the funeral home on October 29, 2022.

Please leave a memory of Richard and sign his online guestbook at www.blaschkeschneider.com.

