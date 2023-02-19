LA CROSSE - Richard L. Turner, 45, of La Crosse and formerly of Tomah, died Friday, February 17, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer. He was born to David and Mary (Slater) Turner on January 19, 1978, in Mauston. He grew up in the Port Edwards and Baraboo area before his family moved to Tomah. He attended the Tomah Senior High School and will always be remembered for his unique sense of humor and cleverness. He was united in marriage to his best friend and love of his life, Mandy Wilson, on June 18, 2016. He worked at Inland Printing in Lacrosse for many years. Being the fun-loving man that he was, Richard enjoyed attending music venues and never missed an opportunity to watch the Drop Kick Murphy's, his favorite band, watching horror movies, and telling a joke. Often being described as dependable, Richard was the kind of man who was always there to lend a hand for his family and friends without thinking twice about it. Richard was a loving husband and father, and took special pride in his family. He loved his two boys very much and enjoyed spending time taking trips to the comic bookstore, trips to the parks, and making them laugh. He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him.