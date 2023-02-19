Richard L. Turner
LA CROSSE - Richard L. Turner, 45, of La Crosse and formerly of Tomah, died Friday, February 17, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer. He was born to David and Mary (Slater) Turner on January 19, 1978, in Mauston. He grew up in the Port Edwards and Baraboo area before his family moved to Tomah. He attended the Tomah Senior High School and will always be remembered for his unique sense of humor and cleverness. He was united in marriage to his best friend and love of his life, Mandy Wilson, on June 18, 2016. He worked at Inland Printing in Lacrosse for many years. Being the fun-loving man that he was, Richard enjoyed attending music venues and never missed an opportunity to watch the Drop Kick Murphy's, his favorite band, watching horror movies, and telling a joke. Often being described as dependable, Richard was the kind of man who was always there to lend a hand for his family and friends without thinking twice about it. Richard was a loving husband and father, and took special pride in his family. He loved his two boys very much and enjoyed spending time taking trips to the comic bookstore, trips to the parks, and making them laugh. He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Mandy; two sons: David and Samuel; his mother, Mary of Tomah; a brother, David Turner of Black River Falls; a twin brother, Tony Turner of Tomah; and Mistie (Larry) Baldwin of Wyeville; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Diane Wilson of Oakdale; his grandmother-in-law, Ellen McCauley of Middleton; a sister-in-law, Dawn (Lee) Lamb of Mazomainee; two brothers-in-law: Lee (Fiancée Natasha) of Warrens, Bill (Fiancé Brandi) of Wisconsin Dells; Nieces and nephews: Trysta Johnson, Torlea (Cherokee) Turner, Drake Turner, Chandler Turner, Larry Baldwin, Anthony (Maddy) Turner, Ethan Fitzpatrick-Turner, Delilah Turner, London Turner, Waverly, Landry, Skylar, Autumn, and Elizabeth; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, David.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah.
A Sharing of Memories of Richard's Life will be held at 4:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home. The family requests that you please share a memory of Richard if you are able.
