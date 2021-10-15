Richard L. Wright

TOMAH—Richard L. Wright, age 61, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Mayo Health Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He was born November 26, 1959, to Richard and Rita (Luedtke) Wright in Sparta, Wisconsin. Richard was the proud owner and operator of Wright’s Septic Service in Tomah.

Hunting and fishing were two of Richard’s beloved hobbies. He enjoyed attending and watching Nascar and football games. Richard was a true family man — being with his grandkids brought him tremendous joy. Richard was proud of his famous blueberry cheesecake around the holidays.

He was a funny man who had the biggest heart and greatest smile. Richard will be forever remembered for his giant hugs, and the funny monkey GIFs he would send. Throughout his illness, he was still able to maintain his sense of humor and make his family laugh ... a gift they will cherish.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria; his son, Casey (Kelly) Harp and their children, Emma, Landen and Logan; his daughter, Holly (Matt) Rowell and their children, Blake and Lynleigh; and his father, Richard (Peggy) Wright Sr.; and his siblings, Robie (Robin) Clark, Roxanne (Mark) Metcalf, Rhonda (Myra) Wright, Rebecca Wright, and Rochelle (Chuck) Mawby.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita.

Memorial Services will be held Monday, October 11, 2021, 6:30 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Terry Marg will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.