BLOOMINGTON, MN—Richard Charles Le Barron, age 90, of Bloomington, MN, formerly of Menomonee Falls and LaCrosse, WI, died on July 21, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Clara; his wife, Helen and his son, Steven. Survived by his daughter, Susan; grandson, Samuel and daughter-in-law, Katy (Paul Porter).

Dick graduated from Central High School in LaCrosse in 1950. He enrolled in LaCrosse State College in the fall of 1950 and transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1951. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1954 and entered the US Army in August 1954. He was sent to Fairbanks Alaska where he served as Head Bookkeeper for Special Services.

Following his honorable discharge from the army, he worked for the Rath Packing Company, Employers of Wausau then joined Badger State Mutual in Milwaukee until he retired at age 65. He was a member and past president of the Wisconsin Chapter of Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriters and a lifetime member of the CPCU Society.

Dick loved his cat family and he had a cat with him most of his life. Memorials should be made to the Friends of Charlies Place, P.O. Box 292, Dumont, CO 80436.