GLADSTONE, Ore. — Richard Lee Egan, 82 years old, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022, surrounded by his family and in his home in Gladstone, Oregon.

The son of Forrest and Marie Egan, Richard was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on January 22, 1940. He attended Central High School in La Crosse (1957) and was an early member of the Naval Reserve. He graduated from the Alexian Brothers Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago in 1962, and the school of nurse anesthesia of St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse in 1968.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Joseph.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy; his four children; and six grandchildren.

To share condolences or memories with his family, please visit his online tribute via Hillside Chapel in Oregon City, Oregon. www.hillsidechapelfh.com/obituaries/Richard-Egan-5