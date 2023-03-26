Richard Lee Snowberg was born December 23, 1941, to John (Ed) and Helen Snowberg. He grew up in West Bend, Wisconsin, Valparaiso, Indiana, and Elwood Indiana, and graduated in 1960 from Sterling High School in Sterling, Illinois. Richard received his undergraduate degree in physical education from Illinois State University in 1964, where he was the top-ranked player on the tennis team. He taught physical education for three years in Illinois before pursuing a doctoral degree in educational media at Indiana University. He completed his doctoral degree in 1971 and was hired by University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as an assistant professor. Next, he was hired by the University of Arkansas to start their educational media program. He returned to Wisconsin in 1975 as an associate professor at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UW-L), where he taught media courses and supervised their campus media center. He retired from UW-L in 2000. A lifelong magician, Rich liked to incorporate magic into his university lectures. This interest evolved into a clown character named “Snowflake” and eventually many years of clowning and performances for parties, celebrations, and in hospitals, sometimes with Jan, Eric, and David.

Richard “Snowflake” Snowberg wrote six books on clowning and founded an adult clown training program called “Clown Camp,” which he directed for 30 years. Rich was elected President of the World Clown Association three times where he organized international clown training programs in Scotland, Singapore, and Borneo. Rich was inducted into the International Clown Hall of Fame in 1999.

Rich was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and was enthusiastic about any time spent with family. His joy and positivity were contagious, and he brought out the best in those around him. He was a natural leader and gave his time and energy to family, friends, students, and fellow clown arts enthusiasts. Always quick with a smile, his kindness and encouragement will be greatly missed.

Rich is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janice (Tobler); sons: Eric (Jennifer) and David (Michelle); grandchildren: Blaise and Lena; sisters: Karen (Ron) and Jean (Rick); and brothers-in-law: Jack (Beth) Tobler and Jerry (Barb) Tobler.

A Celebration of Rich's life will be held in La Crosse this June. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Garden mausoleum in La Crosse. Please contact the family for more details.

Memorial donations may be made to Illinois State University's Milner Library Circus & Allied Arts Collection, Campus Box 8900, Normal, IL 61790. Milner houses Rich's Clown Camp archives and history. Epitaph by Merritt Malloy: “Love doesn't die. People do. So when all that's left of me Is love, Give me away."