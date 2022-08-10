Richard Louis Huseboe

PUYALLUP, WA—Dick was born in Madison, WI on August 10, 1930, to Louis and Melida Huseboe, and passed peacefully on April 10, 2022, in Puyallup, WA. He served in the U.S. Navy and graduated from Milton College in Milton, WI in 1954. He married Ione Gilbertson on September 4, 1954, in Sheboygan, WI, and they shared 67 happy years of marriage and two children.

Dick worked as a traveling salesman for several companies; including B.F. Nelson Roofing, Arrow Shirt, and Swank. He later became a partner/manager of men’s and women’s clothing stores, including Dads and Lads of La Crosse. They lived in Madison, Marshfield, and La Crosse, WI; before moving to Lake Tapps, WA in 1998, where they were members of Mountain View Lutheran Church.

Dick will be remembered for his love of work—working until age 86, befriending everyone he met, and always having a book and crossword puzzle at hand.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, and his dearly-loved son, Peter.

He is survived by his wife, Ione; daughter, Karen (Robert) Lee; daughter-in-law, Diane (Peter) Huseboe; and sister, Loris (Rowland) Garratt; eight grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, in recognition of Dick’s “angel” granddaughter, Kaitlin Lee.