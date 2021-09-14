Richard Lucien (Rick) Stremcha

BROOKLYN PARK, MN—Richard Lucien (Rick) Stremcha of Brooklyn Park passed away at the age of 68, on September 4, 2021.

Rick was born and raised in Dakota, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lucien (Jim) and Margaret (Flottmeyer) Stremcha; an infant daughter, Carissa; two nephews: Shea Stremcha and Allen Lux and two nieces: Julie Stremcha and Sylvia Gomez.

He is survived by his girlfriend of many years, Ardis Jensen and his son, Dugan Burnes. His brothers: Terry (Jeanne) Stremcha, Dan (Linda) Stremcha, Jeff (Leanne) Stremcha, Gary (Kattie Pullen-Barrett) Stremcha, Brian (Cari) Stremcha, Dave (Mary Jo) Stremcha, Mike Stremcha, Joe Stremcha, Tim (Anne) Stremcha and his sisters Sue (Bill) Inlow, Karen Gomez, Lisa (Dave) Lux, Diane (Ed) Urbick and many nephews; nieces; great nephews; and great nieces.

Celebration of Life and private burial to follow at a later date.