WEST SALEM—Richard M. Frisch, known affectionately as “Neat Kid” by his family members, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023. Richard was 80 years old, and a resident of Lakeview Health Center in West Salem, Wisconsin, where he was fondly loved and cared for.

Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, June 30, 2023, at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse, WI, Officiated by Pastors Joe and Judy Fornara. Burial with military honors will follow at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:30 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.

More information can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com